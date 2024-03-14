Macron declines to rule out Western troops in Ukraine, but says ‘not today’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron declines to rule out Western troops in Ukraine, but says ‘not today’

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool, File)
French president Emmanuel Macron reiterated his position that sending Western troops into Ukraine should not be ruled out but said that today’s situation does not require that.

In an interview on French national television on Thursday, Mr Macron was asked about the prospect of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which he publicly raised last month in comments that prompted pushback from other European leaders.

“We’re not in that situation today,” he said, but added that “all these options are possible”.

Mr Macron said that responsibility for prompting such a move would lie with Moscow — “It wouldn’t be us” — and said France would not lead an offensive into Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending French troops into Ukraine would be a responsibility that lies with Moscow (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

But he also said: “Today, to have peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak.”

Mr Macron’s comments came after the French parliament debated the country’s Ukraine strategy this week.

Both the National Assembly and the Senate approved in symbolic votes the 10-year bilateral security agreement signed last month between Mr Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Macron plans to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday in Berlin in a summit meant to show unity.

Last month, the French president appeared isolated on the European stage after his remarks at a Paris conference on Ukraine prompted an outcry from other leaders.

Mr Scholz, in particular, appeared to contradict Mr Macron, saying that participants had agreed there would be “no ground troops” on Ukrainian soil sent by European states.

Germany Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that ‘no ground troops’ would be sent to Ukraine from European states (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

French officials later sought to clarify Mr Macron’s remarks and stamp down the backlash, while insisting on the need to send a clear signal to Russia that it cannot win in Ukraine.

Mr Scholz appeared dismissive of any speculation of frictions between France and Germany on Wednesday, saying he has a “very good personal relationship” with Mr Macron.

France, Germany and Poland will meet as the so-called Weimar Triangle, and the grouping is especially important now that “we are all so concerned about the terrible consequences of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine,” Mr Scholz said.

Supporting Ukraine “is a very concrete and very practical question of whether there is enough ammunition, enough artillery, enough air defence – many things that play a major role. And discussing and advancing this co-operation once again is what is needed right now,” he said.