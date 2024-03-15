Lindsay Lohan ‘started crying’ after spotting her son watching The Parent Trap

US actress Lindsay Lohan said she became emotional when she found her son watching her in The Parent Trap.

The 37-year-old admitted she does not enjoy watching her own films, with hits including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Just My Luck, but will occasionally have one on in the background.

“I mean, if someone wants to watch it and I’m there, I put it on and I’m cooking in the kitchen or I have to run upstairs or I’m busy doing something else, because it’s hearing my voice that I’m like ‘Eh’,” Lohan said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Lohan explained her reaction after catching her eight-month-old son Luai watching 1998’s The Parent Trap, where she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James as a child actor.

“I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time,” she said.

“And I opened the door and he was watching The Parent Trap. It was just on the TV.

“And I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s mummy yet. I was like, do I turn it off or do I just… he was kind of just staring.

“Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then. So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me.

“But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it.”

Jamie Lee Curtis (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lohan starred alongside Dennis Quaid, the late Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix, Simon Kunz and Lisa Ann Walter in the Nancy Meyers-directed film.

She welcomed her first child with financier Bader Shammas in July, after their wedding in April 2022.

Her appearance on the chat show comes weeks after she confirmed a highly-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel is “in the process”.

The 2003 film starred Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as the body-switching mother-daughter duo, based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

Lohan’s latest project is Netflix romantic comedy titled Irish Wish, while Curtis has recently starred in a trio of Halloween reboots.

She won an Oscar last year for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.