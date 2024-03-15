Lindsay Lohan ‘started crying’ after spotting her son watching The Parent Trap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lindsay Lohan ‘started crying’ after spotting her son watching The Parent Trap

By Press Association
Lindsay Lohan ‘started crying’ after spotting her son watching The Parent Trap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
US actress Lindsay Lohan said she became emotional when she found her son watching her in The Parent Trap.

The 37-year-old admitted she does not enjoy watching her own films, with hits including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Just My Luck, but will occasionally have one on in the background.

“I mean, if someone wants to watch it and I’m there, I put it on and I’m cooking in the kitchen or I have to run upstairs or I’m busy doing something else, because it’s hearing my voice that I’m like ‘Eh’,” Lohan said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Lohan explained her reaction after catching her eight-month-old son Luai watching 1998’s The Parent Trap, where she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James as a child actor.

“I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time,” she said.

“And I opened the door and he was watching The Parent Trap. It was just on the TV.

“And I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s mummy yet. I was like, do I turn it off or do I just… he was kind of just staring.

“Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then. So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me.

“But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it.”

96th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lohan starred alongside Dennis Quaid, the late Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix, Simon Kunz and Lisa Ann Walter in the Nancy Meyers-directed film.

She welcomed her first child with financier Bader Shammas in July, after their wedding in April 2022.

Her appearance on the chat show comes weeks after she confirmed a highly-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel is “in the process”.

The 2003 film starred Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as the body-switching mother-daughter duo, based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

Lohan’s latest project is Netflix romantic comedy titled Irish Wish, while Curtis has recently starred in a trio of Halloween reboots.

She won an Oscar last year for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.