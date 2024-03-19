Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce after nearly three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce after nearly three years

By Press Association
Ariana Grande has divorced from her husband (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now divorced.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official on Tuesday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star filed a petition to divorce the 28-year-old property broker.

The two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, have no children and no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system.

The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, so they had only to wait the required six months before a judge’s order could take effect.

Under the agreement, Grande will make a one-off payment of 1.25 million dollars (£1m) to Gomez, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to 25,000 dollars (£19,700) toward his legal fees.

Like the vast majority of California divorces, Grande’s petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple began dating in January 2020, and lived together during the pandemic.

They appeared together in the video for the Justin Bieber charity single Stuck With U in May of that year and announced their engagement in December.

Grande and Gomez were married in a tiny private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15 2021.

Grande, the Florida-born singer and actor, released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8.

She is playing the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked, scheduled for release in November.