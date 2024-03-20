Pakistan and IMF reach deal to release 1.1bn dollars from bailout fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pakistan and IMF reach deal to release 1.1bn dollars from bailout fund

By Press Association
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement for the release of more than a billion dollars (AP)
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary agreement for the release of 1.1 billion dollars (£865 million) from a three billion dollar (£2.35 billion) bailout following talks in Islamabad, the IMF said.

Under the deal, Pakistan will receive the final tranche from the bailout that was approved by the IMF last July to save the nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.

An IMF statement said it “has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities” and noted that approval by the IMF’s executive board “is considered a formality”.

The announcement came after talks between the IMF and the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded in Islamabad.

Finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the IMF’s mission chief to Pakistan, Nathan Porter, led their teams during the talks, which began on Thursday last week.

Pakistan signed the latest short-term agreement last year to overcome one of the worst economic crises in its history that had raised fears the South Asian Islamic nation could default on the payment of foreign debts.

The three billion dollar bailout was signed by Mr Sharif, who replaced former Premier Imran Khan after a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Pakistan Ramadan
The move will mean Pakistan avoids defaulting on debt repayments (AP)

Mr Sharif was again elected the country’s premier this month following parliamentary elections on February 8.

The latest development came weeks after Khan wrote a letter to the IMF urging it to link any talks with Islamabad to an audit of the recent elections, which his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party says were rigged. Authorities have dismissed the charge as baseless.

Pakistani authorities have criticised Mr Khan for writing the letter, saying it was a bid to harm the country’s already ailing economy.

Pakistan narrowly averted a default on foreign payments last summer.

In its statement on Wednesday, the IMF said “Pakistan’s economic and financial position has improved” in recent months.

However, it noted the “growth is expected to be modest this year and inflation remains well above target, and ongoing policy and reform efforts are required to address Pakistan’s deep-seated economic vulnerabilities amidst the ongoing challenges posed by elevated external and domestic financing needs and an unsettled external environment”.

The IMF said Mr Sharif’s government is committed to continue the policy efforts that started under the current bailout “to entrench economic and financial stability for the remainder of this year”.

It said Pakistani authorities are determined to take steps to further improve the country’s economy by broadening the tax base, and through the timely implementation of power and gas tariff adjustments, while protecting the vulnerable through existing progressive tariff structures.

The IMF said Pakistan has also expressed interest in receiving a new bailout. Pakistan wants to seek a new bailout of up to eight billion dollars (£6.29 billion) when the current one expires this month, it said.