News World

Ex-footballer Robinho must serve nine-year jail term for rape in Brazil – judges

By Press Association
Robinho was convicted of rape
Robinho was convicted of rape

A Brazilian court has ruled that former football star Robinho must serve his nine-year prison sentence in his home nation following his 2017 rape conviction in Italy.

The 40-year-old can still appeal to Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Judges on Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice voted 9-2 to validate the conviction of the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan striker.

Robinho was sentenced in Italy to nine years in prison for his part in a group sexual assault in 2013 when he played for AC Milan.

Sport – Christmas Package
Robinho previously played for Manchester City

Brazil does not extradite nationals, which led Italy to seek his imprisonment in his home nation.

Robinho’s lawyer Jose Eduardo Alckmin told the court at the start of Wednesday’s hearing that his client wants a retrial in Brazil on the grounds of national sovereignty.

The first judge to vote, Francisco Falcao, said Robinho should serve his sentence in Brazil.

He added that the former player cannot go unpunished and that diplomatic friction between Brazil and Italy could emerge if the sentence is not served.

“There’s no obstacle to validate the execution of his sentence. It was confirmed by a court in Milan, which is the competent authority in this case,” Judge Falcao said. “The conviction is final. The defendant was not put on trial in absence in Italy, he had representation.”

Robinho lives in Santos, outside Sao Paulo. He relinquished his passport to Brazilian authorities in March 2023.

He continues to deny any wrongdoing and insists his sexual relations with the woman at a Milan bar were consensual.