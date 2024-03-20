‘Life in the old dog yet’ – Andy Murray beats Matteo Berrettini in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Life in the old dog yet’ – Andy Murray beats Matteo Berrettini in Miami

By Press Association
Andy Murray recorded a big win in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Andy Murray recorded a big win in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Andy Murray outlasted a wilting Matteo Berrettini to advance to the second round of the Miami Open.

The former world number one wrote on the court-side TV camera that there is ‘life in the old dog yet’ after pulling off an impressive comeback victory.

He has had plenty of joy in Miami since making his debut 18 years ago, winning in 2009 and 2013, and is dreaming of one more shot at glory on his swansong appearance.

Murray was facing the possibility of a first-round exit as he lost the opening set but he fought back and when Berrettini, playing his first ATP Tour match since the US Open, suffered dizzy spells he pounced to seal a 4-6 6-3 6-4 success.

The Italian is coming back from lengthy injury problems, which showed later in the match, but he started well by breaking Murray in the opening game, sealing it with a blistering forehand down the line.

Murray, 36, missed two chances to break back at 3-2 and that proved crucial as Berrettini’s monster serve allowed him to see out the first set.

Berrettini suffered health problems during his loss to Murray
Matteo Berrettini suffered health problems during his loss to Andy Murray (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The second set saw an improvement and Murray’s chance came in a marathon sixth game as he broke on the third attempt with a sweet forehand return.

Berrettini’s health took a turn for the worse when he was about to serve at 2-5 as he suffered a dizzy spell and needed to use his racket as a crutch to stop him collapsing.

Doctors checked his blood pressure and after a long break, the Italian was able to continue, but Murray soon sent it to a decider.

When the Scot won another 12-minute game on Berrettini’s serve in the opening game, the writing was on the wall.

Murray played some clever tennis, running his weary opponent side to side as the former Wimbledon finalist continued to suffer.

He did have to fight back from 0-40 down midway through the decider and that ended Berrettini’s challenge as Murray won for just the fourth time in 2024.

Jack Draper earlier put in an assured performance to beat Taro Daniel and reach the second round.

The Briton, ranked number 42 in the world, overcame his Japanese opponent 6-3 6-2 in 69 minutes to set up a second-round meeting with 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry.

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells, Draper was by far the superior player against the world number 78 in Florida, hitting 25 winners and had a 97 per cent success rate on his first serve.