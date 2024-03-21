Swiss central bank makes surprise cut to key interest rate as others hold steady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swiss central bank makes surprise cut to key interest rate as others hold steady

By Press Association
Thomas Jordan during a press briefing at the Swiss National Bank in Zurich, Switzerland (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has said it is trimming its key interest rate, a surprise move that makes Switzerland the first major financial centre to announce a cut in recent months.

Thomas Jordan, the outgoing SNB chairman, credited the central bank’s push to rein in inflation in the wealthy Alpine country.

The cut of a quarter of a percentage point, to 1.5%, will apply as of Friday.

“The easing of our monetary policy has been made possible because the fight against inflation over the past two-and-a-half years has been effective,” he told reporters.

“For some months now, inflation has been back below 2%, and thus in the range we equate with price stability,” Mr Jordan added.

“According to our new forecast, inflation is also likely to remain in this range over the next few years.”

The move, which Swiss media said caught some by surprise, had an almost immediate effect on the Swiss franc, which dropped in value against the euro.

The franc was trading at 1.02 euros on Thursday, down from 1.03 euros a day earlier.

In January, the Swiss currency was at all-time highs against the European currency – above 1.07 euros.

Mr Jordan said the Swiss central bank was also taking into account the appreciation of the franc in real terms over the past year and noted how the rate cut “supports economic activity”.

It came a day after US Federal Reserve officials signalled that they expect to cut their key interest rate three times this year, fuelling a rally on Wall Street, even though they kept their benchmark rate unchanged for now – a fifth straight time.

Similarly, the Bank of England is expected to show on Thursday that it is inching towards cutting borrowing costs as price rises ease while holding its main interest rate steady at a 16-year high.

“The Swiss National Bank is the first major central bank in the developed world to cut rates in this cycle,” analysts for ING bank said.

They noted that the bank “is known for its sometimes unexpected decisions”.

The ING analysts said they expected to see additional rate cuts in June and September.