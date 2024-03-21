Metallica perform tribute for Sir Elton as he receives 2024 Gershwin Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metallica perform tribute for Sir Elton as he receives 2024 Gershwin Prize

By Press Association
The singer, centre, collected the award together with his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, left (Kevin Wolf/AP)
Sir Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have collected the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for their contribution to music.

The duo, who wrote Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road together, were serenaded during a tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Acts included US singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, country singer Garth Brooks, folk singer Brandi Carlile, Scottish musician and Eurythmics star Annie Lennox, and heavy metal band Metallica.

Performing Sir Elton and Taupin songs were Metallica, who did a rendition of Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding, while Lennox sang Border Song and Mitchell and Carlile duetted for I’m Still Standing.

LOC Gershwin Prize
Annie Lennox, left, and Brandi Carlile, centre, applaud Joni Mitchell after she sang at the concert (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Sir Elton, who was wearing a light-pink suit and colourful glasses and gave a live performance from the piano, was there at the event along with Taupin to receive the library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The honour, named after Jazz Age songwriters George and Ira Gershwin, has previously been given to Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and Brooks.

Last year, Mitchell won the prize, which was established in 2007.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said: “Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives.

“Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists.

“More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems.

“We’re proud to honour Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.”

LOC Gershwin Prize
Sir Elton John, centre, and Bernie Taupin, centre right, were surrounded by artists who performed at the Gershwin Prize tribute concert (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Also among the performers were American singer Maren Morris, Pose star and singer Billy Porter, who was also hosting, US singer Charlie Puth and American Idol star Jacob Lusk of Gabriels.

Lusk was one of four musicians, including US singer Stephen Sanchez, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, who joined Sir Elton on stage when he played Glastonbury as the British musician ended his touring days in 2023.

Taupin and Sir Elton were previously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, in 1992, and the latter inducted his songwriting partner into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Sir Elton had previously been put into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

In January, Sir Elton achieved EGOT status after he won an Emmy for his US farewell touring concert after picking up the Grammy, Oscar and Tony prizes.

He won his first Emmy for Elton Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which bagged the best variety special live prize.

Sir Elton has five Grammy wins, two Academy Award wins for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King and (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, alongside his Tony Award for best original score for musical Aida.