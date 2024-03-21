‘It is half-time’ says Rob Page after Wales take a big stride towards Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It is half-time’ says Rob Page after Wales take a big stride towards Euro 2024

By Press Association
Wales manager Rob Page knows his players will have to lift themselves again for the final against Poland (David Davies/PA)
Wales manager Rob Page knows his players will have to lift themselves again for the final against Poland (David Davies/PA)

Wales manager Rob Page called for his players to quickly regroup from their 4-1 win over Finland and lift themselves again when they face Poland for a place at Euro 2024.

Midfielder David Brooks fired Wales into an early lead and Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams clipped in a well-worked free-kick before Finland pulled a goal back ahead of the break from Teemu Pukki.

Wales, though, restored their advantage at the start of the second half through Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson with substitute Daniel James racing clear to add a fourth on the break.

Poland were 5-1 winners over Estonia in the other Path A semi-final.

Page knows a much sterner test awaits from Robert Lewandowski and co when Wales return to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

“It goes to show how far we have come but the message is, it is half-time,” Page said on S4C.

“We have a massive effort to go again on Tuesday and we can’t wait.”

Page added: “We are disappointed with the goal we conceded. It made for an uncomfortable few minutes, but to start the second half in the way that we did was credit to the lads again, I thought they were excellent.

“We are going to enjoy the win, but we are going to build on this again and take it into Tuesday.

“These supporters, they are immense and they have helped us again tonight.”

Wales’ Neco Williams celebrates scoring
Neco Williams was on target at the Cardiff City Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Williams added: “We came into this game with a game plan, and I think it worked out as good as it can go.

“(It was) an excellent performance all round and a good stepping stone for Tuesday.

“We don’t stop here now, we have one more game to go. Hopefully we put in a good performance to go to the Euros.”