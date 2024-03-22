Pakistan will seek long-term IMF loan to stabilise economy – finance minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pakistan will seek long-term IMF loan to stabilise economy – finance minister

By Press Association
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement for the release of 1.1 billion dollars during the week (AP)
Pakistan plans to seek a long-term loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help stabilise the country’s ailing economy after the end of the IMF’s current three billion dollar bailout package, the finance minister said.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, who plans to meet with IMF officials in Washington in April, did not specify the amount that Pakistan would seek in comments to reporters in the capital, Islamabad.

However, officials have previously said Pakistan wants to get up to eight billion dollars (£6.28 billion) from the IMF over three years.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has been facing one of its worst economic crises since last year when weekly inflation at one point crossed 40% amid fears the impoverished Islamic nation could default on its payment of foreign debt.

In June 2023, the IMF approved the current, one-year three billion dollar (£2.35 billion) loan package to Pakistan after the country agreed to slash subsidies and raise taxes to comply with the bailout terms.

Pakistan is to receive the final 1.1 billion dollar (£864 million) tranche in April.

Mr Aurangzeb said the inflation rate has since come down to 23%, and that he would seek to bring it down further, to provide some relief to residents who have struggled to pay electricity and gas bills.