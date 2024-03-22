Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate’s bid to get his confiscated assets returned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate’s bid to get his confiscated assets returned

By Press Association
Andrew Tate (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Andrew Tate (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

A court in Romania’s capital has denied a request by online influencer Andrew Tate to return assets that were seized during investigations into the case in which he is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal ruled that all assets seized will remain in possession of Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, Tate’s spokesperson said, adding that the decision will be appealed against.

Tate, 37, won an appeal in January challenging the asset seizures, which triggered a retrial.

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive at the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, on March 15
Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive at the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, on March 15 (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The former professional kickboxer was arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year.

They have denied the allegations.

After the Tates were detained, Romanian authorities seized 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies.

The fleet of cars included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a BMW, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes-Benz.

The total value of the goods, authorities said at the time, was estimated at 3.6 million euros (£3 million).

DIICOT also said it had identified more than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers, and that their assets could be used to fund investigations and compensate victims if the authorities could prove they were gained through illicit activities.

Andrew Tate, who has amassed nine million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

The decision on Friday came a week after the Tate brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case.

British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015, according to the brothers’ spokesperson.

The court granted the British authorities their request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings against them have been concluded in Romania.

The Romanian case is still being discussed in the preliminary chamber stages, when defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence.

No trial date has been set.

Last week, the Bucharest Tribunal, the court of first instance, extended by 60 days geographical restrictions against the Tates, which stipulate they may not leave the country.