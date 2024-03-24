Fleeing Palestinians describe Israeli raid on Gaza Strip hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fleeing Palestinians describe Israeli raid on Gaza Strip hospital

By Press Association
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/PA)
Palestinians who fled during an ongoing Israeli raid in and around the Gaza Strip’s main hospital have described days of heavy fighting, mass arrests and forced marches past dead bodies.

The Israeli military says it has killed more than 170 militants and detained some 480 suspects in the raid on Shifa Hospital that began last Monday, portraying it as a heavy blow to Hamas and other armed groups that it says had regrouped in the medical compound.

The heavy fighting has also highlighted the resilience of Palestinian armed groups in an isolated and heavily destroyed part of Gaza where troops have been forced to return after launching a similar raid back in November.

Kareem Ayman Hathat, who lived with his parents and two brothers in a five-storey building about 100 metres from the hospital, said they huddled in the kitchen for days while gunfire and explosions echoed outside, sometimes causing the whole building to shake.

Israeli troops stormed the building on Saturday and forced them and dozens of other residents to leave.

Mr Hathat says the men were forced to strip to their underwear and four were detained. The rest were blindfolded and ordered to follow a tank south as more blasts thundered around them.

“From time to time, the tank would fire a shell,” he told the Associated Press in an interview from another hospital in central Gaza, where he has sought shelter. “It was to terrorise us.”

The head of Israel’s southern command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, said the Shifa raid had been a “daring, tricky and most impressive operation so far”, with ”hundreds” of militants apprehended and the acquisition of valuable intelligence.

“We will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands — alive or dead,” he added in a statement released by the military on Saturday.

Shifa Hospital had largely stopped functioning following the raid in November.

After claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command centre inside and beneath the hospital, Israeli forces exposed a single tunnel leading to a few underground rooms. They also said they found weapons in parts of the hospital.

Gaza City, where Shifa is located, suffered widespread devastation in the early days of Israel’s offensive, launched after the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war.

Israeli forces have isolated the city and the rest of northern Gaza since November, and hardly any aid has been delivered in recent weeks.

Experts said last week that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where more than 210,000 people are suffering from catastrophic hunger.

Palestinians inspect the damage of residential buildings after an Israeli air strike in Rafah
Palestinians inspect the damage of residential buildings after an Israeli air strike in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA)

Jameel al-Ayoubi, who was among thousands of people sheltering at Shifa when the raid commenced last Monday, said in a phone interview that tanks and armoured bulldozers had ploughed into the courtyard of the sprawling medical compound, crushing ambulances and civilian vehicles.

He said he saw tanks driving over at least four bodies of people killed early in the raid.

The Health Ministry said five injured Palestinians trapped at Shifa had died without food, water or medical services.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation’s director-general, described the conditions there as “utterly inhumane”.

The military said on Saturday it had evacuated patients and medical staff from Shifa’s emergency department because militants had “entrenched” themselves in the building.

The army said it had set up an alternative site where seriously wounded patients were receiving care.

Abed Radwan, who lived some 200 metres from the hospital, said Israeli forces stormed all the buildings in the area, detaining several people and forcing the rest to march south.

As he walked south with others, he saw dead bodies in the streets and several flattened homes.

“They left nothing intact,” he said in an interview from a relative’s house in central Gaza.

Now in its sixth month, the war between Israel and Hamas has killed at least 32,226 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its toll but says women and children make up around two-thirds of the dead.