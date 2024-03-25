Indians mark the reawakening of spring at Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Indians mark the reawakening of spring at Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

By Press Association
Indian women play with coloured powder during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Indian women play with coloured powder during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Millions of Indians celebrated the Hindu Holi festival on Monday, dancing, exchanging food and drink and covering one another with powder, turning the air into a joyful kaleidoscope of colour.

Widely known as the Hindu festival of colours, Holi marks the arrival of the spring season in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries as well as the diaspora.

India Holi Festival Photo Gallery
Millions of Indians celebrated the Holi festival, dancing, enjoying food and drink and covering one another with coloured powders and pigments (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

It celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, embracing the positive and letting go of negative energy.

Across the country, people — some dressed in all white — celebrated the festival by drenching one another in coloured powder while others flung water balloons filled with coloured pigment from balconies.

Some used squirt guns to chase down fellow revellers in parks and others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.

India Holi Festival
The festival is about embracing the positive and letting go of negative energy (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Food and drink are a big part of the festivities.

Vendors in parts of India sold Thandai — a traditional beverage prepared with milk and dry fruits and can sometimes be laced with cannabis.

Another Holi tradition is Bhang, a paste made by grinding the leaves of the cannabis plant and is used in drinks and snacks.

India Holi Festival Photo Gallery
A shopkeeper sells snacks prepared with Bhang or cannabis, during Holi festivities in Bikaner (AP Photo/Dinesh Gupta)

It is connected to Hinduism, particularly to Lord Shiva, and is eaten during some religious festivals in the region.

The paste’s sale and consumption are permissible under Indian law, although a few states have banned it.

In parts of India, people also lit large bonfires the night before the festival to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

APTOPIX India Holi Festival
The Lathmar Holi festival is a celebration of love and friendship (AP Photo/Kabir Jhangiani)

Holi traditions vary across India.

Last week, in preparation for the festival, hundreds of women in two northern towns celebrated by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual.

Known as the “Lathmar Holi” (Stick Holi), it attracts a large number of visitors.