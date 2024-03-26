After Wonka success, Timothee Chalamet signs first-look deal with Warner Bros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

After Wonka success, Timothee Chalamet signs first-look deal with Warner Bros

By Press Association
Timothee Chalamet (Yui Mok/PA)
Following the success of Wonka and the Dune movies, Warner Bros is staying in the Timothee Chalamet business.

The star signed a first-look deal with the studio to collaborate on future projects as an actor and producer, Warner Bros said on Tuesday.

This does not mean that Chalamet can only make movies with Warner Bros, just that the studio is entitled to right of first refusal.

The terms of the deal were not released, but it is a “multi-year” agreement.

Wonka world premiere
Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Warner Bros Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEO’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement that they have admired his “commitment to his craft” and his “unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made”.

Chalamet, in a statement, said of De Luca and Abdy: “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go.”

The 28-year-old recently became the first star in more than four decades to be in two top-grossing films released within eight months of each other with Dune: Part Two, which has a running box office total of 575.5 million dollars, and Wonka, which made over 632 million dollars globally.

The previous record-holder was John Travolta with Grease and Saturday Night Fever.

Chalamet was a producer on Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All, and is also producing and starring in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown – which is currently filming.