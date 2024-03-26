Jude Bellingham denies Belgium at the death as England secure draw at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jude Bellingham denies Belgium at the death as England secure draw at Wembley

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham struck late on (Adam Davy/PA)
Jude Bellingham struck at the death to salvage England a deserved draw against Belgium on a night of impressive auditions in the final match before Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 selection.

Three days on from the late loss to Brazil, the absentee-hit Euro 2020 runners-up faced another high-level test as the side third in FIFA’s world rankings hosted the team in fourth.

England were heading for another Wembley defeat after Youri Tielemans punished first-half errors either side of Ivan Toney’s penalty, only for Bellingham to secure a 2-2 draw in stoppage time.

Toney did well on his first start, as did fellow full debutants Ezri Konsa and, in particular, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo in the final friendly before Southgate names an expanded Euros squad on May 21.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham was delighted with his equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)

The England boss has plenty of food for thought after a night of promise and problems, which started with John Stones limping off and Tielemans capitalising on a Jordan Pickford error in a nightmare first 11 minutes.

England rallied and quickly levelled as Toney converted the penalty he won, before Jarrod Bowen saw a first international goal ruled out for offside.

Southgate’s side continued strongly, but Lewis Dunk’s failed attempt to cut out a long ball allowed Romelu Lukaku to superbly cross for Tielemans to head Belgium back ahead.

England responded impressively after the break but looked set to fall short until Bellingham’s stoppage-time strike.

Southgate’s delight was clear at the end of a night that started with Stones limping off, just as Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker had done against Brazil.

Ivan Toney celebrates
Ivan Toney held his nerve from 12 yards (Adam Davy/PA)

That bad start got worse as England conceded an avoidable opener.

Pickford, normally so reliable with his kicking, saw a low pass forwards cut out by Everton team-mate Amadou Onana, with Tielemans smartly lasering low past the panicked goalkeeper.

The embarrassed England number one’s relief was palpable when Toney levelled in the 17th minute.

Mainoo showed great awareness and confidence to play into Bellingham, whose ball through to the Brentford striker led to a clumsy Jan Vertonghen challenge.

Referee Sebastian Gishamer pointed to the spot and Toney superbly sent Matz Sels the wrong way.

Youri Tielemans
Youri Tielemans bagged a brace for Belgium (Adam Davy/PA)

Belgium responded as Jeremy Doku cut past substitute Joe Gomez to test Pickford, but England were looking far more threatening than they had against Brazil.

Bellingham saw a cross brilliantly cleared and a Phil Foden corner was nodded on by Dunk for Bowen to glance in a header, only for the VAR to rule out his first England goal for offside.

Bellingham inexplicably blazed over from close range as impressive Mainoo won the ball deep in Belgium territory – a big miss the visitors were punished for in the 36th minute.

Dunk went to ground trying to deal with a diagonal ball forward from Tielemans, but the centre-back failed in his attempt to stop Lukaku reaching it.

The Belgium striker sent over an exquisite cross with the outside of his boot, which Tielemans met with a diving header. A sucker punch that gave Belgium a half-time lead.

England returned from the break without names on the back of their shirts as part of a campaign to raise awareness of dementia in Tuesday’s Alzheimer’s Society International.

Southgate’s side pushed to equalise again as the rain continued to tumble, with Foden following a great run with a ball out wide for Toney to force Sels into a fine save.

The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was relieved to see Bellingham head wide as England pushed against a side capable of breaking at speed.

Gareth Southgate embraces Kobbie Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo impressed for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Neat play ended with Bowen hitting a first-time shot at Belgium’s goalkeeper, with Sels doing well to stop Mainoo driving home.

The Manchester United midfielder received a great ovation and hug from Southgate after being taken off in the 74th minute, with Bowen doing well and Foden dragging across the face of goal as England kept pushing.

Belgium substitute Dodi Lukebakio had a chance to punish the hosts in stoppage time, when England would finally find a way.

Substitute James Maddison played back for Bellingham to take a touch and lash home to the delight of those left at Wembley.