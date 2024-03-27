US sculptor Richard Serra, the ‘poet of iron’, dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US sculptor Richard Serra, the ‘poet of iron’, dies aged 85

By Press Association
Richard Serra created ‘Slat’, a 1984 steel sculpture, in Paris (AP)
Richard Serra created ‘Slat’, a 1984 steel sculpture, in Paris (AP)

American artist and sculptor Richard Serra has died at his home in Long Island, New York, at the age of 85.

Considered one of his generation’s greatest sculptors, the San Francisco native originally studied painting at Yale University but turned to sculpting in the 1960s, inspired by trips to Europe.

Serra was known for turning curving walls of rusting steel and other malleable materials into large-scale pieces of outdoor artwork that are now dotted across the world.

The artist’s lawyer said the cause of death was pneumonia.

Richard Serra artwork
‘Tilted Arc’, a 12-foot-high, curving, inclined wall of rusting steel was removed from Federal Plaza in the Manhattan borough of New York (AP)

Known by his colleagues as the “poet of iron”, Serra became world-renowned for his large-scale steel structures, such as monumental arcs, spirals and ellipses.

He was closely identified with the minimalist movement of the 1970s.

Serra’s work started to gain public attention in 1981, when he installed a 120ft long and 12ft high curving wall of raw steel that splits the Federal Plaza in New York City.

Richard Serra art
Guests browse Richard Serra’s ‘Equal’ (AP)

The sculpture, called “Tilted Arc”, generated a swift backlash from people who work there as well as demands for it to be removed.

The sculpture was later taken down, but Serra’s popularity in the New York art scene had been cemented.

Most of Serra’s large-scale works are welded in Cor-Ten steel, but he also worked with other non-traditional materials such as rubber, latex and neon – as well as molten lead, which Serra threw against a wall or floor to create his “Splash” series in his early career.

His works have been installed in landscapes and included in the collections of museums across the world, from The Museum of Modern Art in New York to the deserts of Qatar.

Richard Serra art in the desert
‘East-West/West-East’ in Zekreet, Qatar (The Canadian Press via AP, File)

In 2005, eight major works by Serra were installed permanently at the Guggenheim Museum in Spain.

Carmen Jimenez, the exhibition organiser, said Serra was “beyond doubt the most important living sculptor”.

Born to a Russian-Jewish mother and a Spanish father in San Francisco, Serra was the second of three sons in the family.

He started drawing at a young age and was inspired by the time he spent at a shipyard where his father worked as a pipefitter.

Before his turn to sculpting, Serra worked in steel foundries to help finance his education at the Berkeley and Santa Barbara campuses of the University of California. He then went on to Yale, where he graduated in 1964.