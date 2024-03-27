Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for third straight time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for third straight time

By Press Association
Ariana DeBose (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ariana DeBose (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ariana DeBose will make it three in a row as host of theatre’s most watched event, the Tony Awards.

The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, will be back this year for the show on June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time, at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,” said DeBose in a statement.

Ariana DeBose on stage at the Tony Awards last year at the United Palace theatre in New York
Ariana DeBose on stage at the Tony Awards last year at the United Palace Theatre in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

DeBose was widely cheered for the way she hosted last year amid the Hollywood writers’ strike, leading a show that had no script and opening the telecast by dancing and leaping her way through the lobby of the United Palace Theatre.

She earned an Emmy nomination for her work.

DeBose is a theatre veteran, with roles in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown The Musical, Bring It On: The Musical and Company.

She won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story and was in Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

This year’s location – the David H Koch Theatre – is the home of New York City Ballet and in the same sprawling building complex as Lincoln Square Theatre, which houses the Broadway venue Beaumont Theatre.

Like last year, the three-hour main telecast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8pm-11pm EDT/5pm-8pm PDT with a pre-show on Pluto TV, with some Tony Awards handed out there.

The Tony eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is April 25, and nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on April 30.

The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Last year, the intimate, funny-sad musical Kimberly Akimbo took the best new musical crown, and Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, won best play.

Sean Hayes won lead actor in a play for Good Night, Oscar, and Victoria Clark won for Kimberly Akimbo.