Jill Biden writes children’s book about White House cat Willow

By Press Association
First lady Jill Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
Jill Biden has written a children’s picture book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June.

Simon & Schuster said Willow The White House Cat tells the story of how the short-haired tabby ended up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Aides have previously said the cat impressed Mrs Biden after it jumped on stage as she spoke at a Pennsylvania farm during the 2020 presidential campaign.

She later adopted the cat and named it after her home town of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

“As Willow bounds from room to room, exploring history in her new home, she learns quickly about all of the incredible people who make the ‘People’s House’ run,” the first lady said in the publisher’s announcement.

“They welcomed Willow with love and care, just as they did Joe and me, the First Families who came before us, and all of the people who step foot into this home.

“Making many new friends along the way, Willow’s journey gives the world a ‘cats-eye’ view of all the ins and outs of America’s most famous address,” she said.

Willow is the only pet of the Bidens still living at the White House.

They also had three German shepherd dogs.

The White House
The White House (Niall Carson/PA)

Champ died in 2021, and Major and later Commander were sent away after exhibiting aggressive behaviour, including biting Secret Service agents and members of the White House staff.

Willow The White House Cat will be published by Paula Wiseman Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing.

It was co-written with award-winning author Alyssa Satin Capucilli and illustrated by artist Kate Berube.

The first lady’s previous children’s titles are Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops and Joey: The Story Of Joe Biden.

She published her memoir, Where The Light Enters, in 2019.