Green Day to headline UN-backed global climate concert

By Press Association
Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day will headline a United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Green Day will headline a United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert on Tuesday at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco.

The intimate event, which is co-hosted by the Recording Academy, aims to bring attention to the inequalities exacerbated by climate change.

Ultra Q, an alternative rock band fronted by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong’s son Jakob Danger, will open the show.

Proceeds from the concert will go to United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and a MusiCares’ climate fund to benefit musicians affected by climate change.

The Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance will honour Green Day for their “long-standing commitment to social justice and environmental causes”.

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement: “As world-renowned artists and activists, Green Day continues to leverage its major influence and platform to bring awareness to the impact of climate change on the people and the environment”.

“The United Nations was founded in San Francisco almost 80 years ago to safeguard human rights and dignity from crisis and tragedy. It is only fitting that we are back in San Francisco.”

Harvey Mason jr, chief executive of the Recording Academy added: “Music is one of humanity’s greatest resources. It moves the world.

“And we are grateful for Green Day’s longstanding dedication to promoting social justice.”

Tickets will become available for purchase on Friday at 12pm PDT via Ticketmaster.