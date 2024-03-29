Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘ready to film’ TV show in April after pacemaker surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘ready to film’ TV show in April after pacemaker surgery

By Press Association
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘ready to film’ TV show in April after pacemaker surgery (Matt Crossick/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger said he is “ready to film” the second season of Netflix show Fubar next month, despite recent pacemaker surgery.

The Terminator star, 76, previously joked he became “a little bit more of a machine” after he got a pacemaker fitted earlier this month.

He told Arnold’s Pump Club podcast that he had to undergo the surgery after doctors found scar tissue from previous heart surgery due to his genetic heart condition called bicuspid aortic valve.

Updating fans on his health, Schwarzenegger said on Instagram: “I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with Fubar season two.

“Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.”

The Hollywood actor starred in the first series of Netflix hit Fubar, about a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to return to the field for one last job.

Schwarzenegger stars alongside Monica Barbaro, Aparna Brielle, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle and Andy Buckley.

The Austrian-born star said he first had open-heart surgery in 1997 for his genetic heart condition and again in 2018, while in 2020, he had non-invasive surgery on his heart.