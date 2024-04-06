Everton end long wait for win to land hammer blow on Burnley in relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Everton end long wait for win to land hammer blow on Burnley in relegation scrap

By Press Association
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (centre) celebrates Everton’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (centre) celebrates Everton’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton secured a first Premier League win since December over 10-man Burnley to boost their survival hopes and deal a hammer blow to the struggling Clarets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s luck appears to have finally changed as his goal gave Sean Dyche’s side a first win in 14 league matches.

The forward, who ended his six-month wait for a goal with the equaliser at Newcastle in the week, charged down Arijanet Muric’s clearance seconds before the end of the first half and saw the ball loop into an empty net for a 1-0 victory.

Rejuvenated by goals in back-to-back matches for the first time since September, the 27-year-old appeared to shift up a gear and had a couple more chances either side of Dara O’Shea’s straight red card for a lunge on Dwight McNeil.

But one goal was enough to prevent an equalling of a club-record 14 league matches without a win dating back to 1937, moving them up to 15th but still only four points above 18th-placed Luton after the Hatters’ win against Bournemouth.

It was crucial timing with the outcome of a second independent commission into profitability and sustainability breaches – for which they have already been docked six points – expected next week.

However, for second-bottom Burnley, themselves with just one win in 15, this was a first defeat in five and left them six points from safety.

Everton made four changes, including both central midfielders, with Idrissa Gana Gueye absent as his wife gave birth overnight and Amadou Onana complaining of soreness after training.

More significantly, Calvert-Lewin was restored to the team and it was him sensing half an opportunity which brought the goal – and much relief – 10 seconds from the end of what was a turgid first half.

Muric, who had not had to face a shot on target, inexplicably delayed far too long from Maxime Esteve’s square backpass and Calvert-Lewin made enough ground to be able to charge down the clearance with maximum reward.

It was the stroke of luck which he had been searching for since October and came hot on the heels of the penalty which ended his drought on Tuesday at St James’ Park.

For Burnley it was moment of self-sabotage as they had edged the first 45 minutes with Jacob Bruun Larsen sending a free-kick just over and David Fofana heading into the arms of Jordan Pickford.

A possibly tactical showing of the afternoon’s scores, just as Luton went behind, 10 minutes into the second half gave home fans a lift but they were not the only ones recharged as Calvert-Lewin nutmegged O’Shea and forced Muric to save with an outstretched foot at his near post after Lorenz Assignon had given away possession.

Abdoulaye Doucoure headed over Ashley Young’s cross as Everton sensed their chance to put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone and the dismissal of O’Shea helped their cause.

The Burnley defender mis-controlled a pass from fellow centre-back Esteve and in trying to rectify the situation lunged at McNeil on the halfway line and referee Michael Oliver immediately brandished what seemed a harsh red card.

Sander Berge’s challenge on Calvert-Lewin’s replacement Beto looked more like a red card on the edge of the area as the striker bore down on goal but Oliver was not interested.