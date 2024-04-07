Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more to come from Micky van de Ven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more to come from Micky van de Ven

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou praised Micky van De Ven after his goal helped Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ange Postecoglou praised Micky van De Ven after his goal helped Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ange Postecoglou praised an “outstanding” display from Micky van de Ven after the defender’s goal helped Tottenham climb into the Premier League’s top four with a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

Spurs have lost only one league game that the 22-year-old defender has completed since joining from Wolfsburg and his second-half strike to restore their lead helped change the shape of a game in which Forest had arguably been on top until that point.

A hamstring injury suffered during the home defeat to Chelsea in November forced him to miss nine games and coincided with a collapse in form that saw Spurs drop from top of the table to fifth.

“He’s got a real appetite and determination for being the best he can be in every game,” said Postecoglou. “His defensive work was outstanding again today and it’s a great strike for the goal from a well-worked set-piece.

“It’s credit to him. We’re not the ones who are going to put any limits on his growth. We keep providing an environment for these guys to keep pushing themselves. Not just Micky but others will be dragged along as well because they’re all competing.”

The home side took the lead in the first half via an own goal from Forest defender Danilo, sliding in to turn Timo Werner’s low cross from the left past his own goalkeeper.

Pedro Porro (right) celebrates his goal
Pedro Porro (right) celebrates his goal (Nigel French/PA)

Chris Wood levelled with a smart first-time finish from Anthony Elanga’s pass but the game turned on a chance that fell to the New Zealand striker moments later, thumping the ball against the post from two yards out with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

The matched then changed in the space of six decisive second-half minutes.

First, Van de Ven smashed in his first goal at home for the club from the edge of the box, beating Matz Sels with a wicked drive after being set up by Son Heung-min.

Then, Pedro Porro matched the feat of his fellow defender with a bullet of his own, crashing the ball home after Rodrigo Bentancur had got a flick on James Maddison’s cross to send Spurs above Aston Villa and into pole position to finish fourth.

“I couldn’t care less about the race for fourth,” said Postecoglou. “What I care about is the way the team is progressing.

“Pleased with today. It had a little bit of everything. We started the game well, not just the goal, I thought we controlled the game well.

“Then we conceded from a counter attack which was obviously disappointing. I thought we lost our way a little bit towards the back end of that first half but a super reaction and the whole second half we were really dominant.”

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo reflected on a game that got away from his side after the interval.

“The first half was very good but disappointed with the way we started the second half,” he said. “We should have been more aggressive.

“We wanted the second half to sustain and go again. Unfortunately we didn’t achieve it.”