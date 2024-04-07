Federico Gatti gives Juventus win over Fiorentina as Napoli hit four at Monza

Federico Gatti got the only goal as Juventus edged out Fiorentina 1-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in Serie A.

The Turin side ended a run of four league games without a win thanks to Gatti’s 21st-minute strike to close to within six points of second-placed AC Milan.

Napoli scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as they came from behind to win 4-2 at Monza.

Milan Djuric had put the hosts in front but Victor Osimhen levelled 10 minutes into the second half, with Matteo Politano and Piotr Zielinski making it 3-1 by the 61st minute.

Andrea Colpani got one back for the hosts but Giacomo Raspadori made sure of Napoli’s win.

Nicolas Viola’s 88th minute winner moved Cagliari four points clear of the drop zone as they came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1, with Tommaso Augello cancelling out Gianluca Scamacca’s opener.

Monaco stretched their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to six games and moved up to third with a 1-0 win over Rennes as both teams had a player sent off.

Maghnes Akliouche got the goal in the 25th minute, teed up by Ismail Jacobs, and Rennes were reduced to 10 early in the second half as Martin Terrier saw red for a poor tackle on Akliouche.

The numbers were levelled up in the 64th minute when Thilo Kehrer was shown a second yellow card.