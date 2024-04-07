Federico Gatti gives Juventus win over Fiorentina as Napoli hit four at Monza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Federico Gatti gives Juventus win over Fiorentina as Napoli hit four at Monza

By Press Association
Federico Gatti scored the only goal as Juventus beat Fiorentina in Serie A (Fabio Ferrari/AP)
Federico Gatti scored the only goal as Juventus beat Fiorentina in Serie A (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Federico Gatti got the only goal as Juventus edged out Fiorentina 1-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in Serie A.

The Turin side ended a run of four league games without a win thanks to Gatti’s 21st-minute strike to close to within six points of second-placed AC Milan.

Napoli scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes as they came from behind to win 4-2 at Monza.

Milan Djuric had put the hosts in front but Victor Osimhen levelled 10 minutes into the second half, with Matteo Politano and Piotr Zielinski making it 3-1 by the 61st minute.

Andrea Colpani got one back for the hosts but Giacomo Raspadori made sure of Napoli’s win.

Nicolas Viola’s 88th minute winner moved Cagliari four points clear of the drop zone as they came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1, with Tommaso Augello cancelling out Gianluca Scamacca’s opener.

Monaco stretched their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to six games and moved up to third with a 1-0 win over Rennes as both teams had a player sent off.

Maghnes Akliouche got the goal in the 25th minute, teed up by Ismail Jacobs, and Rennes were reduced to 10 early in the second half as Martin Terrier saw red for a poor tackle on Akliouche.

The numbers were levelled up in the 64th minute when Thilo Kehrer was shown a second yellow card.