Sweden expels Chinese journalist, deeming her ‘threat’ to national security

By Press Association
Sweden has expelled a Chinese journalist, saying the reporter was a “threat” to national security, Swedish media has reported (Alamy/PA)
Sweden has expelled a Chinese journalist, saying the reporter was a “threat” to national security, Swedish media has reported.

The journalist, an unnamed, 57-year-old woman, was arrested by the Swedish security service in October and expelled by the government in Stockholm last week, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.

She is banned from returning.

The woman arrived in the Scandinavian country some 20 years ago.

She held a residence permit and was married to a Swedish man, with whom she has children, according to the broadcaster.

The woman has had contacts with the Chinese Embassy and with people in Sweden who are connected to the Chinese government, SVT said.

Her lawyer, Leutrim Kadriu, told SVT the woman doesn’t believe she poses a threat to Sweden.

“It is difficult for me to go into exact details given that much is shrouded in secrecy, as this is a national security matter,” Mr Kadriu told the broadcaster.

In neighbouring Norway, broadcaster NRK said the journalist had also reported from there, and from other Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

Relations between Stockholm and Beijing have been tense for years.

In 2020, a court in eastern China sentenced Chinese-born Swedish national Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison for selling books that were critical of the ruling Communist Party.

He was charged with “illegally providing intelligence overseas”.

China has rebuked Sweden’s demands for Gui’s release.

He first disappeared in 2015, when he was believed to have been abducted by Chinese agents from his seaside home in Thailand.

The case led to an investigation of Sweden’s ambassador to China over a meeting she arranged between Gui’s daughter and two Chinese businessmen whom the daughter said threatened her father.

The ambassador, Anna Lindstedt, was eventually cleared.