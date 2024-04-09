George Lucas to be given honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

George Lucas to be given honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
George Lucas will be awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
George Lucas will be awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

George Lucas is set to be given an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The American writer, director and producer, 79, created the Star Wars franchise beginning with the first film in 1977 and wrote the story for the first four Indiana Jones films.

Last year, Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor Harrison Ford was given the French film festival’s highest honour.

Lucas said: “The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart. I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first-time directors called the directors’ fortnight.

“Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition, which means a great deal to me.”

Lucas first worked with Ford on the 1973 comedy American Graffiti before casting him as Han Solo alongside Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, and Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, in the now-titled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The 1977 science fiction film became a sensation, winning seven Oscars, and saw two more movies released in the 1980s before spawning more sequels, spin-offs and other material.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere – London
Harrison Ford won the honorary Palme d’Or last year (Ian West/PA)

Lucas would return to the franchise in 1999 with the beginning of the prequel trilogy Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace with Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson and Scottish star Ewan McGregor as jedi knights and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker before he becomes Darth Vader.

In 2012, he sold Lucasfilm to the Walt Disney Company for 4.06 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion) and the film studio has since gone on to release a Star Wars trilogy with Daisy Ridley taking a starring role and the series The Mandalorian.

Ridley, who began with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is expected to reprise her role as Rey in future movies.

The honorary Palme d’Or will be presented during the closing ceremony of Cannes on May 25.