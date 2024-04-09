Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

By Press Association
Myrtle, a green sea turtle, swims in the main tank at the New England Aquarium in Boston (Bill Sikes/AP)
A green sea turtle that has delighted visitors to the New England Aquarium in Boston for more than 50 years has passed her latest physical checkup.

Veterinarians performed Myrtle’s checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium’s Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.

Myrtle is thought to be up to 95 years old, which would place her just beyond the upper boundaries of the species’ longevity. But the big turtle is “in robust condition” despite her advance age, said Mike O’Neill, manager of the ocean tank.

The massive sea turtle rests in a crate after being hoisted out of a huge ocean tank (Rodrique Ngowi/AP)

There is every reason to believe Myrtle will stick around for years to come, Mr O’Neill said.

“She is iconic,” he said. “One of the really special things we see is parents with their kids who say, ‘This is Myrtle, she has been here since when I was a kid’. She has this multigenerational impact which is really special.”

Giving the massive sea turtle a physical examination is no small feat, and happens about twice a year.

First, divers shepherd Myrtle into the underwater crate. Next, a team of vets and aquarists work together to draw blood from Myrtle, check her flippers for range of motion and make sure her eyes, mouth and nose are in working order.

She then receives an ultrasound, her weight is taken and she returns to the ocean tank, Mr O’Neill said.

Myrtle has been visited by some 50 million people over the decades and has become used to humans in that time. The aquarium’s website boasts that Myrtle, who arrived from another aquarium in 1970, “loves having her shell scratched”.

New England Aquarium staff examine Myrtle (Rodrique Ngowi/AP)

Green sea turtles are the second-largest species of sea turtle, and they live in tropical and subtropical oceans around the world. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists them as endangered and decreasing in population.

Myrtle shares space with a pair of loggerhead sea turtles named Carolina and Retread who are about half her age and size. The aquatic roommates also received physicals on Tuesday and are “also both doing great”, Mr O’Neill said.