Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

By Press Association
The Biden administration has stepped up criticism of Israel’s approach to the war (Leo Correa/AP)
The Biden administration has stepped up criticism of Israel’s approach to the war (Leo Correa/AP)

US President Joe Biden has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war against Hamas is mistaken.

Mr Biden’s remarks in an interview that aired late Tuesday deepen an already growing rift between the two staunch allies over the war, now in its seventh month.

Those disagreements have been compounded over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s expected offensive in the city of Rafah and Israel’s recent strike on a humanitarian convoy, which killed seven aid workers, most of them foreigners.

“What he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Mr Biden told US Spanish-language broadcaster Univision in an interview conducted on April 3, two days after the strike on the World Central Kitchen aid convoy.

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden said Israel should flood Gaza with aid (Evan Vucci/AP)

He was responding to a question about whether Mr Netanyahu was letting political considerations steer his decision-making in the war.

Mr Biden said Israel should agree to a ceasefire, flood beleaguered Gaza with aid for the next six to eight weeks and allow regional countries to help distribute the aid.

“It should be done now,” he said.

The Biden administration was outspoken in its support for Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack, but in recent weeks has stepped up criticism of Israel’s approach to the war.

Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip
Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP)

Israel and Hamas are holding talks meant to bring about a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, although the sides still disagree on key terms of a deal.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza over the past six months have killed at least 33,360 Palestinians and wounded 74,993, Gaza’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two thirds of the dead.