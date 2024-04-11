Ukraine’s parliament passes law to boost conscript numbers after months of delay

Ukraine’s parliament has passed a law that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts, following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft.

Lawmakers dragged their feet for months over the legislation, which is expected to be unpopular.

The law was spurred by a request from the military command under former army commander Valerii Zaluzhny, who said Ukraine was in need of up to 500,000 new recruits to boost army ranks.

Exhausted soldiers, on the front lines since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, had no means to rotate out for rest, while many thousands of Ukrainian men continue to evade the draft.

The law brings into effect a host of changes to the current system by expanding the powers of Ukrainian authorities to issue draft notices using an electronic system.

Incumbent army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky have since revised the new recruits figure after conducting an audit, saying the number needed was not as high because soldiers could be rotated from the rear.

Mr Zaluzhny’s dismissal from post was reportedly over the mobilisation issue.