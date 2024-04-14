Jon Bon Jovi on vocal injury: If I cannot sing well, I’m done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jon Bon Jovi on vocal injury: If I cannot sing well, I’m done

By Press Association
Musician Jon Bon Jovi (Hannah McKay/PA)
Musician Jon Bon Jovi (Hannah McKay/PA)

Jon Bon Jovi has said that he would be “done” with music if his singing continues to struggle following a vocal injury.

The American singer, 62, has spent nearly two years recovering from vocal cord surgery and recently made a comeback, performing at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles, California, in February.

“This is the first time I’m saying this,” Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times.

“If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was… then I’m done.

“And I’m good with that.”

The Disney+ documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story charts the band’s future from February 2022, amid their star singer navigating a vocal injury, and their four decades in the industry.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road,” he said.

“We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week – and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

In March, his band announced their 16th studio album, Forever, which will land on June 7, after last touring in 2022.

The band are known for songs including Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love A Bad Name and Thank You For Loving Me.

Bon Jovi’s 21-year-old son Jake Bongiovi is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’ve gotten to know her (Millie) in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”