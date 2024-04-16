Fire rages through historic Stock Exchange in Copenhagen

One of Copenhagen’s oldest buildings is on fire and its famous spire has collapsed.

The roof of the 17th-century Old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, that was once Denmark’s financial centre, was engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

The building, which is situated next to the Christiansborg Palace where the parliament sits, is a popular tourist attraction.

Fire ravages the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, destroying its famous tower (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Its distinctive spire, in the shape of the tails of four dragons entwined together, reached a height of 56 metres (184 feet).

Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen and people were seen rushing inside the building to save paintings. Danish media reported that an annex of the parliament was being evacuated.

Police and firefighters were at work outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding. Ambulances were at the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

Danish culture minister Jakon Engel-Schmidt said it was “touching” to see how passers-by helped emergency services “to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building”.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has its headquarters in the building, which was built in 1615. The chamber’s head, Brian Mikkelsen, was among those helping to carry paintings out of the building.

Police said on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.