Home News World

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

By Press Association
Rescuers prepare to search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar (Mukhtar Khan/AP)
Rescuers were attempting to find three missing people after a boat carrying at least 15 capsized on Tuesday in a river in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing six of them, officials said.

Many of the passengers were children and six people were rescued, said Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, a civil administrator.

The boat capsized in Jhelum river in Srinagar, the region’s main city.

People carry coffins during a joint funeral of victims of a boat capsize on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on Tuesday (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

A rope that guided the boat across the river snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water, capsizing the vessel. Heavy rains fell over the region in the past few days, leading to higher water levels in the river.

Eyewitness Firdous Ahmed Lone said he heard people crying for help and he rushed to save them.

“I pulled out four of them from the river, but they were already dead,” Mr Lone said.

Last year, 22 people drowned when a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized near a beach in Kerala state in southern India.

In May 2018, 30 people died when their boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.