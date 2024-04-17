Death toll from four days of rain in Pakistan rises to 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll from four days of rain in Pakistan rises to 63

By Press Association
(Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
(Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Lightning and heavy rain have led to 14 deaths in Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday, taking the death toll from four days of extreme weather to at least 63.

Most of the deaths were reported in the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Collapsing buildings have killed 32 people, including 15 children and five women, said Khursheed Anwar, a spokesman for the Disaster Management Authority.

Dozens more were also injured in the north-west, where 1,370 houses were damaged, he said.

Pakistan Weather
Youngsters wade through a flooded street in Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

The eastern province of Punjab has reported 21 lightning- and collapse-related deaths, while Baluchistan, in the country’s south-west, reported 10 dead as authorities declared a state of emergency following flash floods.

On Wednesday, Baluchistan was bracing for more rain amid ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Heavy rain also fell in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Pakistan is seeing heavier rain in April due to climate change, said Zaheer Ahmed Babar, a senior official at the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Pakistan Weather
People stand beside a makeshift stall set up on the bank of a stream, which is overflowing following heavy rain, on the outskirts of Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

“So far there has been 256% above normal rainfall in Baluchistan,” he told the Associated Press.

“Overall, there has been 61% above normal rainfall this month across Pakistan, and it shows climate change has already happened in our country.”

In 2022, downpours swelled rivers and at one point flooded a third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused 30 billion US dollars (£24 billion) of damage, from which Pakistan is still trying to rebuild.

Neighbouring Afghanistan has also witnessed heavy rain this month. So far, 33 people have died in rain-related incidents there.