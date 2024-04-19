Cast of Pulp Fiction reunite to mark anniversary at TCM Classic Film Festival

The cast of 1994 hit Pulp Fiction have reunited to mark three decades of the classic film.

The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards during the 67th ceremony, including nods for John Travolta for his role as Vincent Vega, Samuel L Jackson for character Jules Winnfield, Uma Thurman, who played Mia Wallace – and director Quentin Tarantino.

Other stars including Harvey Keitel, Rosanna Arquette and Eric Stoltz also arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre to kick of the TCM Classic Film Festival with a screening of the film – which won an Oscar in the writing category.

Bruce Willis played Butch Coolidge in the film (Ian West/PA)

Bruce Willis, who played Butch Coolidge in the film, was not present – having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Grease star Travolta, who was supported at the event by his 24-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, said he had a “history” starring alongside Willis, referencing 1989 comedy Look Who’s Talking.

“With Bruce it was like being at home, it was very comfortable, (he’s) just a good person. We cared for each other,” he told Variety on the carpet.

In the film about violence and redemption, 70-year-old Travolta also said he had to convince Tarantino to let him wear hair extensions for the role.

Meanwhile appearing at the 15th annual film festival in Los Angeles, Jackson said he “didn’t realise” that Pulp Fiction was a cultural phenomenon until the first screening.

Samuel L Jackson (Ian West/PA)

“We were doing a film that was a lot of fun for us and a great script to do and big characters to be,” the 75-year-old said.

Arquette, who played Jody in the film, also described Die Hard star Willis as “one of the great guys”.

“I also did with Matthew Perry and him, The Whole Nine Yards. He is just a wonderful, sweet, good, kind man, he is surrounded by so much love in his family right now, he’s just great,” the 64-year-old said.

Stoltz, who played Lance in Pulp Fiction, said that Willis was “always buying us pizza”, describing him as a “great guy”.

Speaking about the first day of rehearsal, the 62-year-old added: “The first day of rehearsal, Quentin took us all out to a sushi restaurant and we sat and laughed and ate and drank for hours, and when we left we felt like a company.

“We felt like we were all on the same boat.”