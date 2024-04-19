Taylor Swift praised for ‘cathartic confession’ in ‘most personal’ album to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift praised for ‘cathartic confession’ in ‘most personal’ album to date

By Press Association
Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album on Friday (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift has been praised for being “vulnerable in a way we’ve never heard before”, following the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The US singer-songwriter released her 11th studio album to critical acclaim on Friday, with fans speculating that a number of songs referenced her break-up with British actor Joe Alwyn and brief rumoured romance with The 1975 star Matty Healy.

Rob Sheffield from Rolling Stone magazine suggested the album may be the “most personal” yet from Swift.

“It’s the cathartic confession of a woman who thought she had adulthood — and adult romance — all figured out, only to find herself realising she knows nothing,” he said.

Music Review-Taylor Swift
“This is an album nobody saw coming, even though she gave so many signs.”

BBC music correspondent Mark Savage described the singer as “bereft and bewildered” on the new offering.

“Vulnerable in a way we’ve never heard before,” he said.

“The Tortured Poets Department is an uneven album, and one that lacks a slam-dunk radio anthem like Anti-Hero or Shake It Off – but Swift has pop music in a stranglehold for now, so it will sell by the bucketload, even though it leaked a day ahead of release.”

Meanwhile, Alexis Petridis from the Guardian awarded the album four out of five stars, criticising it as “a shade too long” while describing Swift as an “exceptionally talented writer”.

“There’s a depth and maturity to this album that makes her competitors look a little wan by comparison,” he said.

Music Review-Taylor Swift
Dan Cairns from the Times gave a full five-star review of the album, saying he was “basking in the work of a writer at the very top of her game”.

“Tortured? Yes, by the sounds of it. For all the scars, though, the album’s message is this: healing, wisdom and art come at a price,” he added.

The Telegraph music critic, Neil McCormick, described the album’s standout track as being the “icily vengeful” The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

“The Tortured Poets Department is effectively Swift’s break-up album,” he said.

“In terms of emotional insight and sheer singer-songwriter genius, it is not in the league of such heartbreak classics as Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks and Joni Mitchell’s Blue, but at least it reaches for such heights.

“Swift knows her way around metaphors and similes, and delights in conjuring delicately cascading tranches of clever puns and dazzling wordplay rooted in real feelings.

“There are some welcome edges here, but I venture that when she is ready to stop feeding the American dream machine, that is when she will be ready to make her masterpiece.”