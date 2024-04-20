Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

By Press Association
Tunde Onakoya, 29, a Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate, playing in Times Square in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.

Tunde Onakoya, 29, hopes to raise one million dollars (£0.8 million) for children’s education across Africa through the record attempt that began on Wednesday.

He had set out to play the game for 58 hours but continued until he reached 60 hours at about 12.40am on Saturday, surpassing the current chess marathon record of 56 hours, nine minutes and 37 seconds, achieved in 2018 by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebo and Sjur Ferkingstad.

The Guinness World Record organisation has yet to publicly comment about Mr Onakoya’s attempt. It sometimes takes weeks for the organisation to confirm any new record.

Tunde Onakoya, right, during his record attempt (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Mr Onakoya played against Shawn Martinez, an American chess champion, in line with Guinness World Record guidelines that any attempt to break the record must be made by two players who would play continuously for the entire duration.

Support had been growing online and at the scene, where a blend of African music kept onlookers and supporters entertained amid cheers and applause. Among the dozens who cheered Mr Onakoya on at the scene was Nigerian music star Davido.

The record attempt is “for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” said Mr Onakoya, who founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018. The organisation wants to support the education of at least one million children in slums across the continent.

“My energy is at 100% right now because my people are here supporting me with music,” Mr Onakoya said on Thursday evening after the players crossed the 24-hour mark.

On Mr Onakoya’s menu is water and jollof rice, one of West Africa’s best-known dishes.

For every hour of game played, Mr Onakoya and his opponent got only five minutes’ break. The breaks were sometimes grouped together, and Mr Onakoya used them to catch up with Nigerians and New Yorkers cheering him on. He even joined in with their dancing.

A total of 22,000 dollars (£17,800) was raised within the first 20 hours of the attempt, said Taiwo Adeyemi, Mr Onakoya’s manager.

Tunde Onakoya and his opponent Shawn Martinez played for 60 hours (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

“The support has been overwhelming from Nigerians in the US, global leaders, celebrities and hundreds of passersby,” he said.

Mr Onakoya’s attempt was closely followed in Nigeria, where he regularly organises chess competitions for young people living on the streets.

More than 10 million school-age children are not in school in the West African country — one of the world’s highest rates.

Among those who have publicly supported him are celebrities and public office holders, including Nigeria’s former vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who wrote to Mr Onakoya on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “Remember your own powerful words: ‘It is possible to do great things from a small place’.”