In Pictures: Colourful creations fill sky at Chinese kite festival By Press Association April 20 2024, 3:38 pm

A panda-shaped kite flies at the 41st International Kite Festival in Weifang (Tatan Syuflana/AP) More than 1,000 kites have filled the skies above a coastal city in eastern China that touts itself as the "kite capital of the world". Locals say there is nothing that cannot sail in the air in Weifang. (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) Modern craftsmanship means kite-makers are boasting more elaborate, complex and bigger designs. (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) Thousands of people take part in the festival, and some kites are so big they need more than one person to hold the string. (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) (Tatan Syuflana/AP) Kite-makers say the craftsmanship has evolved over hundreds of years, with nylon fabrics becoming more common at the expense of traditional materials such as paper and silk. (Tatan Syuflana/AP)) (Tatan Syuflana/AP)