Boris Becker ‘working hard with the authorities’ to return to Wimbledon in 2025

By Press Association
Boris Becker will miss Wimbledon this year as he is not allowed in the UK following his prison stay and deportation from the country (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Boris Becker says he is “working hard with the authorities” to return to the UK and Wimbledon in 2025.

The three-time Wimbledon men’s singles champion was deported from the UK in December 2022 after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for hiding £2.5m of assets and loans in a bankruptcy fraud case.

Becker cannot return to the UK until October 2024 at the earliest following his deportation, but the 56-year-old German plans to return to the tournament he says is “in my DNA” as soon as possible.

Boris Becker watches on at Wimbledon in 2016 while working as Novak Djokovic’s coach (Steve Paston/PA)

“Wimbledon has been my favourite tournament as a player, coach and commentator,” Becker said at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

“It’s unique, you can’t compare it.

“I lived in Wimbledon a long time so I’m working hard with the authorities to have all the applications ready to be back for next year. We’re working on 2025.

“It’s a part of my life. It’s in my DNA, you can’t deny that.”

Boris Becker celebrates winning the men’s singles title in 1985 at the age of 17 (PA)

Asked if he would be back in the Wimbledon commentary box, Becker replied: “I hope so.”

Becker has not been involved in tennis since stepping down as Holger Rune’s head coach at the start of February.

The pair spent less than four months together, but in that time the 20-year-old qualified for the ATP finals in Italy.

::The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards take place on Monday evening in Madrid. To find out more, and follow the ceremony, visit www.laureus.com