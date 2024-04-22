Mexican presidential candidate stopped by masked men ‘seeking end to violence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mexican presidential candidate stopped by masked men ‘seeking end to violence’

By Press Association
Claudia Sheinbaum is comfortably ahead in the polls (AP)
Masked men have stopped a vehicle carrying Mexico’s leading presidential candidate as she travelled between campaign stops to ask her to address the violence in the southern state of Chiapas if she wins the June 2 election.

Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, the governing Morena party’s candidate, remained in the front passenger seat of the vehicle during the encounter, listening calmly with her window down.

Masked men filmed the interaction on their mobile phones and one shook her hand before letting her move on.

The men, who identified themselves as local residents, said they felt “powerless” because the government has not done enough to provide security.

They asked Ms Sheinbaum to take action as president so that their township, Motozintla, along Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, does not become a “disaster” like other communities in the region.

Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexican leader
Ms Sheinbaum is the leading contender in the race to take over from Mr Lopez Obrador (AP)

During her campaign swing through Chiapas, Ms Sheinbaum was escorted by the army and national guard.

The border area of Chiapas has been plagued by violence as the rival Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels battle for territory.

Thousands of people have been displaced as the cartels work to control migrant, drug and weapons smuggling routes and forcibly recruit locals.

Later on Sunday, Ms Sheinbaum confirmed the incident had occurred, but downplayed it and said she did not believe the men were part of an organised crime group.

She described the encounter as “very strange” because, she said, a media outlet critical of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration had first published it.

Ms Sheinbaum has maintained a comfortable lead in the presidential race, according to polls.

A federal legislator from Mr Lopez Obrador’s party who was travelling with Ms Sheinbaum had earlier described the encounter on the social platform X.

Federal deputy Carmen Patricia Armendariz wrote that they had been stopped by masked men from one of the cartels battling for the area’s control, but she later deleted it.