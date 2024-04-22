Australian leader criticises X over failure to remove church violence content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian leader criticises X over failure to remove church violence content

By Press Association
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese carries a candle during a candlelight vigil at Sydney’s Bondi Beach (AP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticised social media platform X for refusing to remove graphic posts about a knife attack on a bishop and a priest in a Sydney church last week.

X, the tech company founded last year by billionaire Elon Musk to succeed Twitter, announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on a bishop in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online.

Mr Albanese said social media posts, misinformation and dissemination of violent images had exacerbated suffering as a result of the attack at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church, which the two clerics survived, as well as a knife attack at a Sydney shopping mall two days earlier which killed six people.

He said he was surprised that X was fighting in the Australian Federal Court orders to take down violent content from Australia’s eSafety Commission, which describes itself as the world’s first government agency dedicated to keeping people safer online.

“Social media has a social responsibility,” Mr Albanese told reporters. “I find it extraordinary that X chose not to comply and are trying to argue their case.”

The platform’s Global Government Affairs team said on Saturday that Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant had ordered it to remove some posts that commented on the church attack, but it said the posts did not violate X’s rules on violent speech.

X said the Australian regulator had demanded the platform “globally withhold these posts or face a daily fine of 785,000 dollars (£407,000)”.

The Global Government Affairs account said: “X believes that eSafety’s order was not within the scope of Australian law and we complied with the directive pending a legal challenge.

“While X respects the right of a country to enforce its laws within its jurisdiction, the eSafety Commissioner does not have the authority to dictate what content X’s users can see globally.

Vigil for stabbing
Mourners hold a candlelight vigil at Sydney’s Bondi Beach to remember victims of a knife attack at a nearby shopping mall which left six people dead (AP)

“We will robustly challenge this unlawful and dangerous approach in court.”

The material is geoblocked from Australia but remains available elsewhere.

The live feed of the church attack and social media posts that followed attracted a crowd of 2,000 people and fuelled a riot against police, who barricaded the young suspected attacker inside the place of worship.

The rioting injured 51 police officers and damaged 104 police vehicles, officials said.

Three alleged rioters had been arrested by Sunday and police on Monday released images of 12 suspects they accuse of being the main instigators of the violence, taken from video of the riot.