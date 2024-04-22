Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

By Press Association
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived for a three-day visit (Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
Iranian and Pakistani leaders have vowed to strengthen economic and security co-operation, as the two countries seek to smooth over a diplomatic rift.

Their meeting was part of efforts by Islamabad and Tehran to mend ties which had been briefly strained in January when each carried out strikes in other’s territory, targeting militants accused of attacking their own security forces.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to reporters after meeting at Mr Sharif’s office, hours after Mr Raisi arrived in Islamabad for a three-day visit.

Pakistani PM and Iranian President
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi upon his arrival in Islamabad (Prime Minister Office via AP)

Authorities have deployed hundreds of additional police and paramilitary forces to ensure security during the visit.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months, mostly blamed on the Pakistani Taliban and insurgents targeting security forces in Pakistan and neighbouring Iran.

Mr Sharif welcomed Mr Raisi with an honour guard ceremony in front of the premier’s office. According to a statement released by the premier’s office, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues and vowed to co-operate to fight terrorism, as well as jointly reiterating condemnations of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Pakistani leader praised Iran’s “strong stand on the issue of Palestine” and said: “Pakistan is also with the Palestinians.”

In his televised remarks, Mr Raisi said that the killings by Israel in Gaza were being committed with the support of the United States and other Western countries.

Ebrahim Raisi
Mr Raisi is on a three-day visit to Pakistan (Dia Images via AP, File)

He criticised the international organisations, including the United Nations, saying “they say they support human rights, but they proved that they are inefficient”.

Mr Raisi also vowed to boost what he called “unacceptably” meagre bilateral trade and called for setting up more border markers. Pakistan and Iran set up the first such border market in south-western Pakistan’s Baluchistan province last year, promising to set up five more such markets under a 2012 agreement.

The two leaders also signed eight co-operation agreements, according to Mr Sharif’s office.

Authorities said the two sides also discussed the multibillion-dollar gas pipeline project, on hold since 2014. The project – opposed by Washington for what it says is a violation of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear programme – launched in 2013 to supply Iranian natural gas to energy-starved Pakistan.

Iran says it has already completed the pipeline on its side of the border after investing two billion dollars (£1.6 billion). Pakistan was supposed to finish construction on its territory by the end of 2014, but work stalled, leading to tensions between the two nations.

The Iranian president is set to meet with his Pakistani counterpart Asil Ali Zardari who helped launch the pipeline project after travelling to Iran in 2013.

Pakistani and Iranian visitors
Mr Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pray after planting a tree in Islamabad (Prime Minister Office via AP)

He also met with Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar. The two discussed regional and global developments and “affirmed commitment to peace and constructive dialogue for resolving regional challenges”.

Mr Raisi is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation. He plans to visit Karachi, the country’s biggest city, and Lahore, where he will meet with the country’s recently elected first female chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The visit comes after Iran’s air strike into Israel, which was in response to an Israeli strike in Syria that had killed two Iranian generals in a consular building.

Pakistan is among the countries that has no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the issue of Palestinian statehood.