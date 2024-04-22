Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

By Press Association
Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s hush money trial began in New York (Victor J. Blue/The Washington Post/AP)
Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s hush money trial began in New York (Victor J. Blue/The Washington Post/AP)

Donald Trump “orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt” the 2016 presidential election, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday at the start of the former president’s historic hush money trial.

A defence lawyer countered by saying that Trump was “innocent” and by attacking the integrity of the one-time Trump confidant who is now the government’s star witness. Trump’s attorney said the case should never have been brought.

The opening statements marked the first time that prosecutors have presented a criminal case against a former president to a jury as they accuse Trump of a scheme aimed at preventing damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public.

Trump Hush Money
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told jurors: “The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election.

“Then he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again.”

The statements from prosecutors and later from Trump’s lawyers are expected to give the 12-person jury and the voting public the clearest view yet of the allegations at the heart of the case.

They also served as an introduction to the colourful cast of characters that comprise the tawdry saga, including an adult film actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, the lawyer who prosecutors say paid her to keep quiet about it and the tabloid publisher who agreed to function as the campaign’s “eyes and ears”.

He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — a charge punishable by up to four years in prison — though it’s not clear if the judge would seek to put him behind bars.

Trump Hush Money
Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

A conviction would not preclude Trump from becoming president again, but because it is a state case, he would not be able to attempt to pardon himself if found guilty. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg revisits a chapter from Trump’s history when his celebrity past collided with his political ambitions and, prosecutors say, he scrambled to stifle stories that he feared could torpedo his campaign.

In his opening statements, Mr Colangelo traced the origins of the effort to the emergence of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording in 2016, in which Trump could be heard boasting about grabbing women sexually without their permission.

“The impact of that tape on the campaign was immediate and explosive,” Mr Colangelo said, recounting for jurors how prominent Trump allies withdrew their endorsements and condemned his language.

The prosecutor said evidence will show the Republican National Committee even considered whether it was possible to replace Trump with another candidate.

Trump Hush Money Who’s Who
It is alleged that Trump paid adult film actor Stormy Daniels to prevent her claims of a sexual encounter with him from emerging into the public (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Within days of the “Access Hollywood” tape becoming public, Mr Colangelo told jurors that The National Enquirer alerted Cohen that adult film actor Stormy Daniels was agitating to go public with her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Mr Colangelo told jurors: “At Trump’s direction, Cohen negotiated a deal to buy Ms Daniels’ story to prevent American voters from hearing that story before Election Day.”

The prosecutor described other payments as well that were part of what’s known in the tabloid industry as a “catch-and-kill” ploy — catching a potentially damaging story by buying the rights to it and then suppressing or killing it through agreements that prevent the paid person from telling the story to anyone else.

Mr Colangelo also talked about arrangements made to pay a former Playboy model 150,000 dollars to suppress her claims of a nearly year-long affair with the married Trump.

Mr Colangelo said Trump “desperately did not want this information about Karen McDougal to become public because he was worried about its effect on the election”.

He told jurors they will hear a recording Cohen made in September 2016 of himself briefing Trump on the plan to buy Ms McDougal’s story.

The recording was made public in July 2018.

Trump Media Reddit Meme Stocks
Prosecutors are already seeking fines against Trump for alleged violations of a gag order (John Minchillo/AP)

Mr Colangelo told jurors they hear Trump in his own voice, saying: “What do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?”

Trump arrived at the courthouse shortly before 9am, minutes after castigating the case in capital letters on social media as “election interference” and a “witch hunt”.

The trial will require him to spend his days in a courtroom rather than on the campaign trail, a reality he complained about on Monday morning after his arrival when he lamented to reporters that he was “here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania and Georgia and lots of other places campaigning, and it’s very unfair”.

Just as Trump sat through a jury selection process in which multiple prospective jurors expressed negative opinions about him, he will be forced to remain in court as salacious and potentially unflattering details about his personal life are shared with the jury.

Trump has nonetheless sought to turn his criminal defendant status into an asset for his campaign, fundraising off his legal jeopardy and repeatedly railing against a justice system that he has for years claimed is weaponised against him.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of the payments in internal records when his company reimbursed Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 and is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

Trump Hush Money Who’s Who
Michael Cohen is expected to be one of the prosecution’s star witnesses (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

To convict Trump of a felony, prosecutors must show he not only falsified or caused business records to be entered falsely, which would be a misdemeanour, but that he did so to conceal another crime.

The allegations don’t accuse Trump of an egregious abuse of power like the federal case in Washington charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, or of flouting national security protocols like the federal case in Florida charging him with hoarding classified documents.

But the New York prosecution has taken on added importance because it may be the only one of the four cases against Trump that reaches trial before the November election.