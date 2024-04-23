William Strickland, civil rights activist and friend of Malcolm X, dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

William Strickland, civil rights activist and friend of Malcolm X, dies aged 87

By Press Association
Civil rights activist William Strickland has died (Rene Wieland via AP)
Civil rights activist William Strickland has died (Rene Wieland via AP)

William Strickland, a longtime civil right activist and supporter of the Black Power movement who worked with Malcolm X and other prominent leaders in the 1960s, has died. He was 87.

Mr Strickland, whose death on April 10 was confirmed by a relative, first became active in civil rights as a schoolboy in Massachusetts.

He later became inspired by the writings of Richard Wright and James Baldwin while an undergraduate at Harvard University, according to Peter Blackmer, a former student who is now an assistant professor of Africology and African American Studies at Easter Michigan University.

“He made incredible contributions to the black freedom movement that haven’t really been appreciated,” Mr Blackmer said.

“His contention was that civil rights wasn’t a sufficient framework for challenging the systems that were behind the oppression of black communities throughout the diaspora.”

Mr Strickland joined the Boston chapter of the Northern Student Movement in the early 1960s, which provided support to sit-ins and other protests in the south.

He became the group’s executive director in 1963 and from there became a supporter of the Black Power movement, which emphasised racial pride, self-reliance and self-determination.

Mr Strickland also worked alongside Malcolm X, James Baldwin and others in New York on rent strikes, school boycotts and protests against police brutality.

Malcolm X in 1964 (Ed Ford/Alamy/PA)

Amilcar Shabazz, a professor in the WEB Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies, University of Massachusetts, said: “He underwent a similar kind of experience to committing himself to being an agent of social change in the world against the three big issues of the civil rights movement — imperialism or militarism, racism and the economic injustice of plantation capitalism.

“He committed himself against those triple evils. He did that in his scholarship, in his teaching, in his activism and just how he walked in the world.”

After the assassination of the Rev Martin Luther King Jr, Mr Strickland co-founded the independent black think tank, the Institute of the Black World. From its start in 1969, it served for several years as the gathering place for black intellectuals.

From there, he joined the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he spent 40 years teaching political science and serving as the director of the WEB Du Bois Papers.

He also travelled to Africa and the Caribbean, where Mr Shabazz said he met leaders of black liberation movements in Africa and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Strickland also wrote about racism and capitalism for several outlets and served as a consultant for several documentaries, Mr Blackmer said.

Comparing him with Malcolm X, Mr Blackmer said one of Mr Strickland’s gifts was being able to take weighty issues such as “complex systems of oppression” and make them “understandable and accessible” to popular audiences.

“As a teacher, that is how he taught us to think as students — to be able to understand and deconstruct racism, capitalism, imperialism and to be fearless in doing so and not being afraid to name the systems that we’re confronting as a means of developing a strategy to challenge them,” Mr Blackmer said.

For relatives, Mr Strickland was an intellectual giant with a sense of humour who was not afraid “to speak his mind”.

“He always spoke truth to power. That was the type of guy he was,” said his cousin Earnestine Norman. They were planning a trip to Spain where Mr Strickland had a home before he started having health problems.

“He always told the truth about our culture, of being Africans here in America and the struggles we had,” she continued.

“Sometimes it may have embarrassed some people or whatever but his truth was his truth. His knowledge was his knowledge and he was not the type of person as the saying goes to bite his tongue.”