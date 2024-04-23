Oklahoma boy, 10, woke to find parents and three brothers shot dead, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Oklahoma boy, 10, woke to find parents and three brothers shot dead, police say

By Press Association
Police investigate after people were found dead in a home in Oklahoma City on Monday (Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)
Police investigate after people were found dead in a home in Oklahoma City on Monday (Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

A 10-year-old boy awoke to find his parents and three brothers dead in their Oklahoma City home, all fatally shot by his father, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, “(The boy) woke up and discovered what had happened,” said Sgt Gary Knight, describing the scene as “carnage”.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre,” Mr Knight said.

Five Dead Oklahoma
Oklahoma City police investigate after five people were found dead in a home in Oklahoma City (Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

Police believe Jonathan Candy, 42, killed his wife, 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, and sons Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and 12-year-old Lucas Candy, Mr Knight said. He said Jonathan Candy then turned the gun on himself.

Mr Knight said investigators believe the shooting began after an argument between the parents late on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

“At some point he (Jonathan Candy) armed himself with a gun, he shot her multiple times, killing her,” Mr Knight said. “At that point he systematically went through the home shooting and killing the children.”

Mr Knight said it is not known why the fourth child was spared or a motive for the shootings.

He said police had no previous contact with the family, had not previously been called to their home and that there was no history of domestic violence in the family.

Mr Knight said the 10-year-old was placed in the custody of relatives and was physically unharmed.

He said the boy told investigators that he slept through the sound of the gunfire, and that there is no reason to doubt him.

“He called 911 and said he had just woke up and found the bodies,” Mr Knight said. “The door (to his room) was closed and there was a box fan running” that would also muffle the sound.

“There is no indication he didn’t sleep through it,” Mr Knight said.