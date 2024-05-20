Manchester City star Rodri questions Arsenal’s ‘mentality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City star Rodri questions Arsenal’s ‘mentality’

By Press Association
Manchester City midfielder Rodri (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City midfielder Rodri (Nick Potts/PA)

Rodri has questioned Arsenal’s killer instinct after Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League crown.

City became the first side to win four successive top-flight titles in the history of English football on Sunday as they held off the Gunners’ challenge by beating West Ham 3-1 in their final game.

It was City’s ninth straight victory since a goalless draw with the Gunners at the end of March that left them in third place behind the Londoners and Liverpool.

Rodri feels the difference between the sides was evident in that stalemate, when Arsenal played a containing game.

The midfield linchpin told Optus Sport: “It’s the mentality. Great players are all over the leagues, all over the clubs, (at) Arsenal also.

“They did an unbelievable season but I think the difference was in here (head).

“When they came here, when they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and (thought) these guys do not want to beat us. They just want to draw.

“That mentality – we wouldn’t do it the same way.”

City’s latest great achievement came after last season’s treble success and next week they will bid to become the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles.

Rodri said: “We’re so happy, we’re so excited with what we achieved, but the repercussions of what we’ve done, to change the history of the club, I think we will only realise in a few years.

“It’s the most special because nobody ever did this. We came from last season winning everything, but trying to build again, finding the hunger to win again, I think is the toughest thing in football.”

City went into their final game of the season at the Etihad Stadium with a two-point lead over Arsenal and knowing victory would clinch the title.

The party began early when their player of the season Phil Foden fired a shot into the top corner after less than two minutes and then doubled the advantage 16 minutes later.

Mohammed Kudus briefly dampened the mood with a stunning overhead kick but Rodri himself, last season’s Champions League final match-winner, settled any nerves by driving in City’s third just before the hour.

The Spain international, who has not lost a match all season, said: “We have the experience of all these years and we tried to stay calm.

“With the first goal of Phil, everything came, ‘OK, now we can start playing’. It gave us a lot of confidence.

“But at 2-1 we were one goal away from losing everything. It’s not easy to play in those situations.

“When I scored, I was like, ‘Yes, finally, we can go through the game’. It was great. We did it finally. It finishes in a good way.”