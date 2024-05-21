French President Emmanuel Macron to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting New Caledonia (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French President Emmanuel Macron is making a surprise trip to riot-hit New Caledonia.

signalling French authorities’ growing confidence that reinforced security and emergency measures are bringing deadly unrest on the French Pacific territory under control.

French government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot announced the trip, which required a shake-up of Mr Macron’s schedule.

“He will go there tonight,” she said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the president announced that he had decided to travel there himself.

Mr Macron had previously been scheduled in Normandy on Wednesday. Instead, he will be flying to the archipelago 10 time zones away from Paris, east of Australia, that has been gripped by deadly armed clashes, looting and arson with six people killed, including two gendarmes, in the past week.

Paris last Wednesday declared a 12-day minimum state of emergency on the island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France, and rushed in 1,000 reinforcements to bolster security forces that lost control of some parts of the capital, Noumea.

France New Caledonia Unrest
French Army embarking a plane to New Caledonia at the Istres military base, southern France (Etat Major des Armees via AP)

“Faced with the outbreak of violence, the priority is the return of order to allow dialogue to resume in New Caledonia,” Ms Thevenot said.

“The return to calm is starting to arrive. The situation is not quite totally normalised, but the situation is improving. We are clear: Much remains to be done before the return to normal. The government is fully mobilised.”

A priority for French authorities since the weekend has been clearing the highway to Noumea’s international airport of barricades and the burned hulks of vehicles, raising the prospect for stranded tourists of finally being able to leave.

New Caledonia Unrest
A street in Noumea, New Caledonia, is pictured after unrest (Nicolas Job/AP)

Australia and New Zealand sent planes to New Caledonia on Tuesday to begin bringing home stranded citizens.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said Australia had received clearance from French authorities for two evacuation flights.

Hours later, a Royal Australian Air Force C-130 Hercules touched down in Noumea. The plane can carry 124 passengers, according to the Defence Department.

“We continue to work on further flights,” Ms Wong wrote on the social media platform X on Tuesday.