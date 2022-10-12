PM appears to back call for police investigation of transgender charity Mermaids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss has said allegations about transgender charity Mermaids “should be properly looked at” after a Conservative MP called for a police investigation into the organisation.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Miriam Cates said that over the past week “serious safeguarding failures” by Mermaids have come to light, such as reportedly sending chest-flattening devices to young girls against their parents’ wishes.

Ms Cates asked the PM if she agrees it is “high time” for a police investigation into the charity to be launched.

Miriam Cates during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The Telegraph reported the charity, which supports transgender, non-binary and gender diverse children and their families, has been offering binders to children as young as 13 despite their parents saying they oppose the practice.

Chest-binding is opposed by some groups over fears it causes breathing difficulties, back pain and broken ribs.

The newspaper also reported that the Mermaids online help centre has been offering advice to teenagers that hormone-blocking drugs are safe and “totally reversible”.

Ms Cates told the Commons: “For years, despite whistleblowers raising alarm, Mermaids have had unfettered access to vulnerable children.

“Does my right honourable friend (Liz Truss) agree that it’s taken far too long for these concerns to be taken seriously and does she also agree that it is high time for a police investigation into the activities of Mermaids?”

The Prime Minister replied: “It’s very important that underage teens are able to develop their own decision-making capabilities and not be forced into any kind of activity.

“What I would say on the subject of the investigation she raises, of course those matters should be raised and should be properly looked at.”

The Charity Commission has opened a regulatory compliance case into the organisation after a number of complaints, and it is the first step taken by the regulator, and not a finding of wrongdoing.

A spokeswoman for the commission said: “Concerns have been raised with us about Mermaids’ approach to safeguarding young people. We have opened a regulatory compliance case and have written to the trustees. We now await their reply.”

Mermaids has been approached for comment.