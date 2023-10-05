Father of girl with rare genetic abnormality pleads for fairer funding

The father of a child who is one of only about 200 youngsters in the world with a rare genetic disorder has challenged Humza Yousaf to find a “fairer funding approach” to help organisations working with disabled youngsters.

Four-year-old Eilish Cowan from Dunfermline has a genetic abnormality in a gene called TUBA1A, meaning that she struggles to walk and is visually impaired and also suffers from a learning disability.

But her father Lawrence Cowan said a lack of funding meant the specialist centre she attends could not provide support to all the youngsters who need it.

Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Labour’s Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton have now backed his plea, and have written to the First Minister urging him to conduct an “urgent review” so that “better support” can be provided to organisations such as the one Eilish attends.

So proud of our wee girl. Tonight her efforts will be recognised in Parliament with @clairebakermsp’s Member’s Debate on the #OurKidsWontWait campaign. Join the 2,000 ppl calling for fairer funding for essential services like @theyardscotland 👉🏻https://t.co/LSsJ6zc6JQ pic.twitter.com/nnFc56Tvh3 — Lawrence Cowan (@lacowan) October 3, 2023

Since last year the youngster has been going to The Yard – a charity which has centres in Dundee, Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy – but leaders there say the funding they receive per child has dropped.

The Yard, which provides family support, respite and play services, has received £90,000 core funding from the Scottish Government since 2016, but since then the number of children it works with has increased from 550 to 2,300.

Mr Cowan is now calling for a “fairer funding approach” to ensure disabled youngsters and their families are not “missing out on vital support”.

Lawrence Cowan and his daughter Eilish with The yard CEO Celine Sinclair (left) and MSP Claire Baker (right) who is to raise the charity’s case in Holyrood. (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said: “My daughter and disabled children like her deserve every opportunity to be loved and belong just like everyone else.

“Time and again parents with disabled children have to fight or wait for support we need.

“This funding decision means The Yard cannot grow to meet demand. It effectively means that disabled children and parents are missing out on vital support, yet again.

“Our kids won’t wait any longer. The First Minister says his priorities are tackling poverty and improving childcare.

“Charities like The Yard are essential services delivering both these priorities for some of the most vulnerable children in Scotland. We need to see a fairer funding approach.”

Celine Sinclair, chief executive of The Yard, said: “The Yard is well placed to support the Scottish Government in effectively achieving its key priorities of tackling poverty and childcare.

“Disabled children and their families face multiple barriers to inclusion and are simply not getting a fair deal.

“The Yard directly supports over 2,300 children and young people from 16 different local authorities. By rolling forward our grant without adjustment, our funding has in effect dropped from £163 per family annually to only £39 per family.

“By reversing this decision and reinstating funding levels in real terms, (the) Scottish Government will be supporting some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children and giving them the chance to flourish.”

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker is to raise the issue in Holyrood in a member’s debate, with the Labour MSP saying: “I have heard at first-hand how much support and enjoyment Eilish gains from attending The Yard and want to ensure this continues for her and other children with disabilities.

“My debate is an opportunity for the Minister and the Scottish Government to listen to how valuable charities like The Yard are for families and to hear their plea for funding to continue and expand their work.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We know that third sector organisations like The Yard play a vital role in improving outcomes for disabled children and their families.

“Despite facing one of the most challenging fiscal environments since devolution, we are maintaining the level of funding, which ensures £29 million is provided to 115 third sector organisations for the next two years to give as much stability as possible to those organisations.

“We are deeply committed to supporting organisations such as The Yard in their vital work, and the First Minister will be visiting later this month to see their outstanding work first-hand.”