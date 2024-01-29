One in five 16–25-year-olds miss school or work due to mental health – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in five 16–25-year-olds miss school or work due to mental health – report

By Press Association
The annual research report highlights how young people’s happiness with work, education, qualifications and money is at its lowest since polling began in 2009 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
One in five 16 to 25-year-olds have missed school or work in the last year because of their mental health, new research has found.

The Prince’s Trust NatWest Youth Index 2024 also found similar numbers did not apply for jobs because of a mental health issue, and their mental health worsened in the last year.

The annual research report highlights how young people’s happiness with work, education, qualifications and money is at its lowest since polling began in 2009.

Figures from an online YouGov survey of 2239 adults between November 23 and December 14 2023 were weighted to represent all UK young people aged 16 to 25.

The research found one fifth (21%) of young people across the country have missed school or work in the past year due to their mental health.

One in five (21%) also said their mental health has got worse in the last year, while 18% of respondents said a mental health issue had stopped them applying for a job.

More than a quarter of those questioned (29%) said they worried their current employer would not support them if they experienced a mental health problem, and one in ten unemployed young people had left work in the past 12 months because of a mental health issue.

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of The Prince’s Trust said: “This year’s report shows that rising rates of poor mental health are significantly impacting young people’s education and early careers.

“This is leading to a vicious cycle where poor mental health is having a negative impact on young people’s work, yet being unemployed has a negative impact on their wellbeing – this is a deeply concerning trap.

“We must work together to address this trap, where poor mental health and employment struggles exacerbate each other, or risk it closing in on a generation.

“Urgent support is needed from partners, governments and employers, to help young people break this cycle.”

The Prince’s Trust, founded by the King in 1976 when he was Prince of Wales, helps those from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.