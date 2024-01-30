UK economy expected to grow more slowly than previously thought, says IMF report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK economy expected to grow more slowly than previously thought, says IMF report

By Press Association
The IMF has said the UK economy is expected to grow both this year and next (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The UK’s economy will grow more slowly than expected over the next two years, and will be among the worst performers in the G7 group of economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast.

The body’s economists expect UK growth to hit 0.6% this year, and 1.6% next.

It would make the economy the second-worst performer in the G7 this year and the joint third-worst performer in 2025.

The IMF’s forecast for this year is unchanged since its past report in October, but has been downgraded by 0.4 percentage points for next year.

But the IMF said that change is largely due to a revision to official data, rather than a worsening economic situation.

In September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that between 2019 and the end of 2021 the size of the economy rose 0.6%, according to its revised figures. It had previously estimated a 1.2% contraction in the same period.

The IMF said: “The markdown to growth in 2025 of 0.4 percentage point reflects reduced scope for growth to catch up in light of recent upward statistical revisions to the level of output through the pandemic period.”

It said the UK economy will grow slightly faster this year than it did last as the negative effects of high energy prices wane.

Next year growth will speed up as inflation drops, which allows people’s real incomes to recover.

The global economy is expected to grow by 3.1% this year and 3.2% next year.

That is below the 3.8% average between 2000 and 2019, but is 0.2 percentage points higher than the IMF’s previous forecast in October.

The upgrade is thanks to the US economy appearing more resilient than expected, and the Chinese government rolling out fiscal support, the IMF said.

It warned that continued attacks in the Red Sea could send new shocks through the global economy.

“Container shipping costs have already sharply increased, and the situation in the Middle East remains volatile,” it said.

“Further geoeconomic fragmentation could also constrain the cross-border flow of commodities, causing additional price volatility.”