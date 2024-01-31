Views sought on how to future-proof climate change policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views sought on how to future-proof climate change policies

By Press Association
The minister said the increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as flooding ‘makes it essential the country adapts’ (PA)
The Scottish Government is seeking views on how to make climate change resilience policies “stand the test of time”.

A public consultation has been launched to gather views on how climate change impacts communities and businesses in Scotland.

It will also ask for views on how to protect and restore nature and improve green spaces.

The consultation focuses on the draft Scottish National Adaptation Plan 2024-29 which sets out proposals for managing the current and future impacts of climate change.

Crashed car
Scotland has been battered by a succession of storms this winter (PA)

Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary Mairi McAllan said the increasing frequency of extreme weather such as storms and flooding makes it essential the country adapts to protect agricultural production and supply chains for vital foods, goods and services.

The draft plan also includes the potential economic opportunities for Scotland, including the development of products which support the resilience to climate change.

Ms McAllan marked the publication of the draft plan with a visit to the Levern Water river restoration project in East Renfrewshire.

She said: “As we have seen in recent times, Scotland is not immune from the impacts of climate change – 2023 was the hottest year on record and storms have battered the country this winter, impacting families, communities and businesses.

“As highlighted in the UK Climate Change Committee’s latest assessment report, we are taking notable steps forward on adaptation policy, however planning and preparation is always better than response and recovery. The decisions we make today must stand the test of time.

Mairi McAllan
Mairi McAllan said Scotland must adapt to the changing climate (PA)

“Businesses, public sector, the third sector, communities and individuals all stand to benefit from learning more about their exposure to climate change risks and, crucially, how they can respond and what support is available.

“Just like our work to reduce carbon emissions, adaptation action also needs to be grounded in fairness, equality and seizing economic opportunities.

“I urge everyone to take part in the consultation so we can build a more climate resilient Scotland for future generations.”

Nicole Paterson, chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “As Scotland’s environment protection agency, we’re on the front line of global action to tackle our climate and nature emergencies. Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to help build a stronger, fairer and more sustainable nation.

“The adaptation is crucial to future success, and with early engagement, we ensure that our decisions today pave the way for a Scotland that’s not just ready for change, but thrives in the midst of it.”

The consultation will run until April 24.